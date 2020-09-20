Manchester United have reportedly made an approach for the transfer of Porto left-back Alex Telles following their defeat to Crystal Palace.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be feeling the pressure to improve his squad and get signings in after a shock 3-1 home defeat to Palace in the club’s opening game of the 2020/21 campaign.

United could do with strengthening at left-back, and it seems they’re targeting Telles and made an approach over the player pretty much straight after last night’s defeat.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, who adds that the Brazilian defender could be set to push to leave Porto before the end of the transfer window, with Man Utd considering an opening bid…

Manchester United priority: left back and right winger. Possible also a CB. Tonight #MUFC have been in contact again with Alex Telles agents. He will push to leave Porto on next few days. Man Utd are monitoring and considering an opening bid. There’s also another option as LB. ? https://t.co/PYVtS8GKbR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Telles would surely be an upgrade on both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams at left-back, though some might argue that Solskjaer also has more pressing issues in his squad.

United have only signed Donny van de Beek so far this summer but could do with a new centre-back, winger, and perhaps a striker too.

Fans will surely hope Telles can come in, but if he’s the only signing they make before October’s deadline it’s unlikely to be good enough.