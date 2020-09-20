Leeds United have been linked with a possible transfer swoop for Manchester United winger Daniel James as he looks likely to fall out of favour at Old Trafford.

The young Welshman joined Man Utd from Swansea City last summer and initially looked a bright prospect with a strong start in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

James’ future now looks in doubt, however, as the Daily Star report that United are still working on signing Jadon Sancho, with Ivan Perisic an alternative in that position.

If the Red Devils do land a wide player of that ilk, it is expected to push James further down the pecking order, which could see Leeds revive their interest in him in a loan with a view to a permanent transfer, according to the Daily Star.

The report claims Leeds had been keen on the 22-year-old while he was at Swansea, so this could finally be their chance to bring him to Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa has put an exciting squad together as Leeds look to survive in the Premier League following their return to the top flight after 16 years.

James could be another useful addition to help the Yorkshire giants stay up.