Mourinho keen for surprise £30million transfer reunion with Man United ace at Tottenham

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for his club to strike a £30million transfer deal for Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford in recent times and it would not be a big surprise to see him move on in the near future.

It is, however, a bit of a surprise to see him linked with Tottenham by the Daily Star, who claim Spurs could be ready to pay as much as £30m for him.

Lingard does not currently look a £30m player, or like someone who would particularly improve Mourinho’s squad, so we’re not sure this deal would go down well with the club’s fans.

The England international has looked out of sorts for some time and it may well be that he could get back to his best with a move to a club where he’d play more regularly.

Still, that doesn’t look guaranteed at Tottenham, who have just signed Gareth Bale to strengthen in the attacking midfield department, whilst having plenty of other top players in that area of the pitch too.

Lingard did admittedly enjoy some of the best form of his career under Mourinho at United, so perhaps the Portuguese tactician feels he could work his magic with the player again.