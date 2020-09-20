Menu

Mourinho keen for surprise £30million transfer reunion with Man United ace at Tottenham

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for his club to strike a £30million transfer deal for Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford in recent times and it would not be a big surprise to see him move on in the near future.

MORE: Exclusive: Keith Hackett explains why Martin Atkinson made an error in awarding Crystal Palace the penalty vs Man United

It is, however, a bit of a surprise to see him linked with Tottenham by the Daily Star, who claim Spurs could be ready to pay as much as £30m for him.

Lingard does not currently look a £30m player, or like someone who would particularly improve Mourinho’s squad, so we’re not sure this deal would go down well with the club’s fans.

The England international has looked out of sorts for some time and it may well be that he could get back to his best with a move to a club where he’d play more regularly.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City told they can get transfer done for £82.5million as opening bid rejected
PL club line up ambitious Liverpool transfer swoop that’s likely to cost around £25m
Report claims Barcelona can’t sign Liverpool star as La Liga’s financial rules have blocked them from making signings

Still, that doesn’t look guaranteed at Tottenham, who have just signed Gareth Bale to strengthen in the attacking midfield department, whilst having plenty of other top players in that area of the pitch too.

Lingard did admittedly enjoy some of the best form of his career under Mourinho at United, so perhaps the Portuguese tactician feels he could work his magic with the player again.

More Stories Jesse Lingard Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.