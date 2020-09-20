Menu

Evra criticises one Solskjaer error for Manchester United against Crystal Palace

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for being overly cautious with his players by leaving Donny van de Beek out of his starting line up to take on Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils were poor as they lost 3-1 at home to Palace, though Van de Beek gave Solskjaer’s side hope when he came off the bench and scored on his Premier League debut.

Evra feels the Netherlands international, a summer signing from Ajax, should have been in from the beginning and that Solskjaer sometimes seems to do too much to protect his players.

United’s new signing certainly seemed ready to play when he came on and made a positive impact, so one imagines he might have done well to play the entire 90 minutes.

It’s understandable that Solskjaer might want to bed him in slowly, but a proven player like this shouldn’t need too much protecting, as Evra rightly says.

Discussing the error from Solskjaer, the Frenchman said on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, as quoted by the Metro: “I feel like Ole is sometimes protecting his players too much. He thinks, ‘Van de Beek just arrive so I know everyone is excited.’ Play him!

“If he plays bad, at least people will criticise Van de Beek and not Ole, but now they’ll ask why he didn’t start him.

“Sometimes you shouldn’t protect your players.”

