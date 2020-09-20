Fabrizio Romano has offered another update on Wolves’ pursuit of Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo, the Italian journalist reports that a deal has been struck, with it to be signed in the next couple hours.

Romano adds that Wolves have also agreed personal terms with Semedo on a five-year contract, the Portuguese ace is represented by Jorge Mendes, who handles a lot of the Midlands outfit’s business.

Romano states that medicals will take place next week, signalling that Semedo’s move to the Premier League is now imminent.

Nelson #Semedo to Wolves is ‘here we go’ and confirmed. The deal is done and will be signed on next few hours also with Barcelona. Personal terms agreed with Mendes until 2025. Medicals on next week. ??? #Wolves …now it’s time for Dest [but Bayern are confident to sign him]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Nuno Espirito Santo’s in need of another right-back after the sale of Matt Doherty to Spurs, Semedo is undoubtedly a quality option for the Wanderers.

Semedo has made 124 appearances during his time at Barcelona, scoring twice and chipping in with 11 assists, the Portugal international played the majority of the Catalan outfit’s games last season.

Semedo will become the latest Portuguese player to sign for Wolves, the side’s agent-led recruitment style led by the relationship with Jorge Mendes has proved to be fruitful over the last couple of years.

The Portugal international turned in some encouraging performances for the Blaugrana, but the 26-year-old is one of very few assets that the side can really look to make some considerable cash on.