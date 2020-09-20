Mourinho’s striker hunt continues as Spurs are linked with another physical yet static goalscorer

Things are looking up at Spurs after the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon, but Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he still wants to sign another striker to complete the puzzle.

He’s facing the same problem that Spurs have had for years – if Harry Kane is fit then he starts – so it’s virtually impossible to find a reliable striker who will happily sit on the bench for at least half of the season.

In some ways it would make sense to sign a versatile player who can also play in the wider areas to give the team more options, but a lot of the rumours are suggesting that Mourinho wants a very specific type of player.

Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth emerged as a serious target and Mourinho didn’t deny that contact had been made, but there’s nothing to suggest that he will move to the club anymore.

A few days later stories started to suggest that he would be looking to sign Dutch striker Bas Dost, but that talk quickly died down.

Now it’s the turn of Wout Weghorst to be linked to the club, although he could be an interesting option after proving himself to be a prolific goalscorer over the years.

All three of these players play in a fairly similar fashion – they are best deployed as fairly static target men who won’t drift into the wider areas, and they’ll score you plenty of goals if you play to their strengths.

The problem for Spurs is they aren’t built to be a team who simply get the ball to the wider areas for a winger to beat a man and get the ball into the box, they have attackers who like to drift inside and they need runners in behind to create some space.

It could be the case that Mourinho wants a plan B and these strikers would certainly give him that option, but they just don’t look suited to the current team at all.

You could argue that the approach would work if they get Reguilon and Doherty high up the pitch and running in behind the defence, but that would leave Spurs wide open on the counter attack and that doesn’t sound like something Mourinho is open to either.