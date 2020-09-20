Liverpool have reportedly been in contact over a potential transfer deal for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

The Reds could do with making another signing this summer as they lack depth at the back following the departure of Dejan Lovren to Zenit Saint Petersburg earlier in the transfer window.

Kabak looks a top prospect after impressing in the Bundesliga, and Liverpool have been given an encouraging update on the potential deal.

See the tweet below from Chris Williams as he claims Liverpool have been in touch about signing Kabak and that it’s suggested Schalke could be persuaded to let him go for around €25million…

Schalke sources confirm Liverpool have contacted them about Ozan Kabak. Official line – squad is settled & not for disruption now season is underway. Privately told an offer around €25m could force a rethink. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 18, 2020

This could be fine business by LFC if they decide to step up their interest, with Kabak looking ideal for their current needs.

The 20-year-old wouldn’t necessarily expect to play every game straight away, but could be eased in slowly by acting as cover for the injury-prone Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool may have run away with the title last season but they’ll surely need more depth in defence if they are to retain their crown.