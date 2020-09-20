Video: Pundit reminds Man United of the change more urgently needed than new signings at Old Trafford

Gabriel Agbonlahor gave a no-nonsense answer when asked about Manchester United potentially replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has surprisingly been out of work since leaving Tottenham last season, having done a fine job during his time with the north London outfit.

Agbonlahor, however, thinks it’s “100 per cent” clear that Pochettino would do a better job with this group of players at Man Utd than Solskjaer is currently…

?? A new left-back

?? A speedy centre back

?? Pochettino in charge@OfficialGA11 gives his shopping list of things Man United desperately need. ? Do you agree with this? ? pic.twitter.com/XktX4kDYTu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 20, 2020

It remains to be seen how long Solskjaer will last, but it’s perhaps a little soon to be talking about a change in manager after the first game of the season.

That said, the Norwegian tactician has been in charge for some time now and doesn’t seem to have taken this team forward.

It could be argued, as Agbonlahor suggests, that a change in the dugout could end up being the better move than simply making more signings at Old Trafford.