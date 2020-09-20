Video: Pundit reminds Man United of the change more urgently needed than new signings at Old Trafford

Gabriel Agbonlahor gave a no-nonsense answer when asked about Manchester United potentially replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Mauricio Pochettino.
The Argentine has surprisingly been out of work since leaving Tottenham last season, having done a fine job during his time with the north London outfit.
MORE: Manchester United star left furious with Solskjaer talk before Crystal Palace game
Agbonlahor, however, thinks it’s “100 per cent” clear that Pochettino would do a better job with this group of players at Man Utd than Solskjaer is currently…
It remains to be seen how long Solskjaer will last, but it’s perhaps a little soon to be talking about a change in manager after the first game of the season.
That said, the Norwegian tactician has been in charge for some time now and doesn’t seem to have taken this team forward.
It could be argued, as Agbonlahor suggests, that a change in the dugout could end up being the better move than simply making more signings at Old Trafford.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
I agree with Gaby Agnonlahor that OGS should be demoted to the Reserve Team and let him learn the ropes for the next 3 – 4 years and Pochettino put in charge of first team affairs. Also investment is needed in key areas of defence and offence and save Man Utd from the ignominy of finishing in mid-table. If Ed still wants to remain the page boy of the Glazers, it can become a vicious cycle and push MAN UTD to the periphery of a perennial also ran team with current star players preferring to leave and also not being able to attract new stars not wanting to come. When that th happens the Glazers will be long gone and with the revenue streams drying up, the billion dollar value of the club will plummet and perhaps a Mike Ashley kind of owner will probably come and purchase Man Utd at discounted price.
OGS does not have what it takes, nostalgia is over, transfers are a Logistical joke, FACT, go get at top drawer beast of a centre half at any price, You know who I mean he plays in Italy, or get the youth out and take the pain or not hopefully, Pochettino a huge upgrade. Swap JL for Alli, both players need a change.