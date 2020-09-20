Ronald Koeman may struggle to offload striker this summer after Barcelona confirm injury concerns

In some ways it’s harsh to say that Martin Braithwaite encapsulates everything that is wrong with Barcelona’s transfer strategy in recent years – but Barcelona also tried to save their season last year by signing Martin Braithwaite.

He was signed on an emergency basis after Ousmane Dembele picked up an injury, but it’s important to remember that Barca sold Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz in the final days of the window – two promising looking players with a far greater upside too.

Realistically there’s no way that Braithwaite is going to have a long term future at the club, and Mundo Deportivo confirmed earlier in the summer that the club were looking to sell him.

READ MORE: Barcelona will land a seven figure fee as ace looks set to fly out tomorrow to complete his exit

They have no leverage in negotiations so getting a decent price was always going to be tough, but they might struggle to offload him at all after their official website confirmed he’s picked up an injury.

It’s described as a left quadriceps anterior rectus injury and they confirm that it’s not clear how long he’s going to be out for, but no club is going to sign him if he’s out long term.

Transfer windows are expected to run into October so there’s still hope that he could be offloaded, but they are running out of a time and a bad injury would ruin their chances of getting rid.