Video: Son scores fourth goal for Tottenham vs Southampton, from fourth Kane assist

Tottenham are running away with the game at Southampton today as Son Heung-min scores yet again for Jose Mourinho’s side.

And, yet again, it’s from a Harry Kane assist as Spurs’ front-men form an absolutely lethal partnership in this game to make it 4-1…

Four for Son ?? pic.twitter.com/FTUtxxTOzT — The Spurs Web ?? (@thespursweb) September 20, 2020

Son’s finishing has been clinical today, but credit must also go to Kane for his immense passing to find the South Korean on each occasion.

Tottenham’s day started in chaos, and Mourinho’s half time substitution raised eyebrows, but what a performance this is turning out to be!