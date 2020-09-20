“Square peg, round hole” – These Liverpool fans are understandably nervous about makeshift centre-back vs Chelsea

Liverpool were so much better than every Premier League side last season so the main hope for a more even title race this year is mainly relying on their level dropping off a bit.

Most rival teams have strengthened in the transfer market so that should make things more interesting, but Liverpool did some excellent business themselves by securing deals for Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

The only question mark just now comes around their defence after Leeds caused some serious issues last week, and you have to think Chelsea will have the firepower to create chances too.

It looks like Liverpool are having some injury issues in that area as Fabinho starts today, while there’s no real cover on the bench either:

Here's how #LFC line-up for Chelsea this afternoon – with Fabinho at centre-back. What do we think, Reds?! ? #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/Kn6HuuBnUR — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 20, 2020

The Brazilian midfielder should still be solid in there and he’s got the strength to handle himself in the air, but Chelsea have to think Timo Werner will have the pace to get him turned and get in behind.

In fairness it looks like Klopp didn’t have any other choice, but there’s plenty of concern from the fans on Twitter about how this could turn out:

I like Fabinho but he’s not a centre back. Square peg, round hole. Will need to be on his toes as Werner is very quick. — James (@FMPressure) September 20, 2020

Fabinho in a high line against Werner and Havertz ??? — Lewis (@DRIBBLlNG) September 20, 2020

Fabinho at CB ? Really wanted Thiago to start today instead of Wijnaldum — Alex (@MxGill_) September 20, 2020

Just hope Fabinho bosses it at CB. I’m a bit worried for him. Werner will have lots of space in behind TAA and him. — Shankly Lives Forever (@PassandMove5) September 20, 2020

This is why we need another CB. can't be having Fabinho there. — LED (@ledtheafrican) September 20, 2020

fabinho high line vs werner already making me brick it — liam* (@liamrobbo_) September 20, 2020

Be interesting to see how Fabinho gets on, as he didn't cover himself in glory at Wembley when he slotted in. Shame Matip isn't around as Gomez hasn't been right for the last couple of months. Goals in it today for the front three- their backline is bottom half standard at best. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) September 20, 2020

The other talking point will come around Thiago only starting on the bench but he’s a new signing and it would be a huge call to throw him in from the start today, so there’s no real surprise there.