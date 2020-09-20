Menu

“Square peg, round hole” – These Liverpool fans are understandably nervous about makeshift centre-back vs Chelsea

Liverpool were so much better than every Premier League side last season so the main hope for a more even title race this year is mainly relying on their level dropping off a bit.

Most rival teams have strengthened in the transfer market so that should make things more interesting, but Liverpool did some excellent business themselves by securing deals for Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

The only question mark just now comes around their defence after Leeds caused some serious issues last week, and you have to think Chelsea will have the firepower to create chances too.

It looks like Liverpool are having some injury issues in that area as Fabinho starts today, while there’s no real cover on the bench either:

The Brazilian midfielder should still be solid in there and he’s got the strength to handle himself in the air, but Chelsea have to think Timo Werner will have the pace to get him turned and get in behind.

In fairness it looks like Klopp didn’t have any other choice, but there’s plenty of concern from the fans on Twitter about how this could turn out:

The other talking point will come around Thiago only starting on the bench but he’s a new signing and it would be a huge call to throw him in from the start today, so there’s no real surprise there.

