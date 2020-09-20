(Photo) Hint that Thiago Alcantara could be involved for Liverpool against Chelsea

Liverpool fans could be in for a treat later today as Thiago Alcantara has seemingly been spotted travelling with the Reds squad for today’s game against Chelsea.

See below as Alcantara is seemingly spotted in London as Liverpool prepare to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge later today…

Thiago is with the boys in London ? pic.twitter.com/k5f6KhHdFw — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 20, 2020

Of course, there’s no guarantee the summer signing from Bayern Munich will get on the pitch so soon after arriving, but many fans will be thrilled if they can just get a short cameo out of him.

Alcantara is a world class midfielder and only recently had a superb performance against Chelsea for Bayern in the Champions League.