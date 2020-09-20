Loads of Tottenham fans are absolutely spitting blood after Tanguy Ndombele was subbed off by Jose Mourinho at half time against Southampton.

The Frenchman has often found it hard to establish himself at Spurs under Mourinho, and it remains to be seen if this is behind the manager’s thinking again here.

Despite a strong first half showing, Ndombele was replaced at the break by Giovani Lo Celso, and many Tottenham fans were not at all happy with the decision.

In fairness, however, Lo Celso then did well with his involvement for Spurs’ second goal through Son Heung-min that put them 2-1 up against the Saints.

For now, however, this lot are assuming the worst as it seems like Mourinho might once again be picking fights with quality players, just as he did with Paul Pogba at Manchester United, Juan Mata at Chelsea, and Iker Casillas at Real Madrid…

No way He subbed of Ndombele Mourinho is ill — Prag (@FTBLTikiTaka) September 20, 2020

Ndombele off. TV off — Travis ? ? Bickle (@CaIIiidus) September 20, 2020

Mourinho dey like pick on Ndombele oo. Created the goal and he’s out of the game — Black (@Hvmphrey_) September 20, 2020

why is he taking off ndombele — chuks (@brazyantics) September 20, 2020

I don't get it. Why take off Ndombele?? Unless he's injured of course.. — Jean Michael Ah Chip (@jmahchip) September 20, 2020

Anyone know why #Ndombele was taken off? Is he injured? Best player in the first half. Desperate to see him and Lo Celso in the same midfield. #COYS #SouTot — Joe Forrester (@forrester_joe) September 20, 2020