“Mourinho is ill” – These Tottenham fans are losing it over surprise half time substitution

Loads of Tottenham fans are absolutely spitting blood after Tanguy Ndombele was subbed off by Jose Mourinho at half time against Southampton.

The Frenchman has often found it hard to establish himself at Spurs under Mourinho, and it remains to be seen if this is behind the manager’s thinking again here.

MORE: Dele Alli unhappy and Tottenham team-mates left stunned by latest Jose Mourinho decision

Despite a strong first half showing, Ndombele was replaced at the break by Giovani Lo Celso, and many Tottenham fans were not at all happy with the decision.

In fairness, however, Lo Celso then did well with his involvement for Spurs’ second goal through Son Heung-min that put them 2-1 up against the Saints.

For now, however, this lot are assuming the worst as it seems like Mourinho might once again be picking fights with quality players, just as he did with Paul Pogba at Manchester United, Juan Mata at Chelsea, and Iker Casillas at Real Madrid…

  1. Kevin Evans says:
    September 20, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Because NDombele is just SO SLOW. Just ambles round the pitch.

    Spurs were far better with Lo C playing in the 2nd half.

    Reply
  2. Kevin Evans says:
    September 20, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    It’s no good keeping NDombele growing in confidence IF you lose games!

    Reply

