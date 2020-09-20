Dele Alli unhappy and Tottenham team-mates left stunned by latest Jose Mourinho decision

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly left his players stunned after axing Dele Alli from his latest matchday squad.

Spurs take on Southampton today, but Alli will not be involved, with the player himself left upset and confused by the decision, while his team-mates are also shocked, according to the Telegraph.

The report explains that Alli is popular in the Tottenham squad, and it certainly seems like this controversial decision from Mourinho is not going to go down well.

The Portuguese tactician is known for his apparent tendency to fall out with big names in almost every job he’s had in management.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Iker Casillas have all seemingly got on the wrong side of Mourinho in the past, and now Alli may be the latest.

In fairness, the England international has not been at his best for some time now, so perhaps some fans won’t be that surprised by this development.

Still, it’s a big call from Mourinho, with Alli a superb player on his day who could make a big impact for the club once he’s fit and firing and full of confidence.

This saga is unlikely to help in that respect, and only time will tell if Tottenham fans back their divisive manager over Alli on this.