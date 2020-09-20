Tottenham star Harry Kane joins extremely exclusive club with a spooky connection

Tottenham striker Harry Kane had a superb game in today’s 5-2 win over Southampton, scoring one goal and setting up the other four.

The England international was near-unplayable for Tottenham as he played in Son Heung-min to hit a superb quadruple at the St Mary’s Stadium in an emphatic win.

In doing so, Kane become the first ever English player to set up four goals in one Premier League game, and just the sixth overall in the history of the competition…

6 – Harry Kane is only the sixth player to assist four goals in a single @premierleague game, and the first ever English player to do so. Kane only assisted two league goals in the entirety of last season. Incredible. #SOUTOT pic.twitter.com/lRzKayKUX4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

But check out the other players on the list…

Harry Kane becomes the sixth player to provide 4+ assists in a single Premier League game: ? Dennis Bergkamp (1999)

? José Antonio Reyes (2006)

? Cesc Fàbregas (2009)

?? Emmanuel Adebayor (2012)

? Santi Cazorla (2013)

?? Harry Kane (2020) It's a north London thing. — Jake Entwistle (@JakeEntwistle) September 20, 2020

Kane is alongside former Tottenham star Emmanuel Adebayor, while the other four are all former Arsenal players (as of course is Adebayor).

In a slightly spooky coincidence, in all this time in the Premier League, only players representing the two north London clubs have managed four assists in a single game.

That is truly bizarre when you think about it, given the presence of some world class creators at dominant clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea down the years.

Either way, an impressive feat by Kane to cap a good day for Spurs!