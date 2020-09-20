Menu

Tottenham star Harry Kane joins extremely exclusive club with a spooky connection

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham striker Harry Kane had a superb game in today’s 5-2 win over Southampton, scoring one goal and setting up the other four.

The England international was near-unplayable for Tottenham as he played in Son Heung-min to hit a superb quadruple at the St Mary’s Stadium in an emphatic win.

MORE: (Video) Kane finally bags well-deserved goal in goal-line scramble as Saints caught napping

In doing so, Kane become the first ever English player to set up four goals in one Premier League game, and just the sixth overall in the history of the competition…

But check out the other players on the list…

Kane is alongside former Tottenham star Emmanuel Adebayor, while the other four are all former Arsenal players (as of course is Adebayor).

In a slightly spooky coincidence, in all this time in the Premier League, only players representing the two north London clubs have managed four assists in a single game.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool will not consider the sale of key midfielder despite transfer rumours
(Video) Kane finally bags well-deserved goal in goal-line scramble as Saints caught napping
Contact made: La Liga side willing to sign fringe Manchester United ace for £6m

That is truly bizarre when you think about it, given the presence of some world class creators at dominant clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea down the years.

Either way, an impressive feat by Kane to cap a good day for Spurs!

More Stories Cesc Fabregas Dennis Bergkamp Emmanuel Adebayor Harry Kane jose antonio reyes Santi Cazorla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.