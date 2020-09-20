Menu

Donny van de Beek launches strong criticism of Manchester United players after debut defeat to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United new-boy Donny van de Beek has hit out at the club’s players following his debut defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Netherlands international scored for United despite their surprise 3-1 home defeat to Palace, who certainly deserved the three points after a strong performance at Old Trafford.

MORE: Exclusive: Keith Hackett explains why Martin Atkinson made an error in awarding Crystal Palace the penalty vs Man United

This is far from good enough from Man Utd, however, and Van de Beek made his feelings known when he spoke after the game.

The summer signing from Ajax hit out at his team-mates for not living up to what they’d shown in training, and said they played too slowly against Palace.

Speaking to MUTV, as quoted by the Metro, the 23-year-old said: “That was not good enough today. Last week in training, it looked really good. There was lots of quality and we played fast but today we played too slowly.

“First match for the club, a day you want to win. It doesn’t matter how, you want to win and I’m really disappointed that we lost 3-1 at home, that’s really bad.

“What would you say to an adult dressed as an insect anyway?” – Andy Robertson recalls an awkward stand off with Watford’s hornet mascot. Click here to read more.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks held: Man United make transfer approach for want-away star straight after Crystal Palace defeat
Liverpool in contact over potential €25million transfer
Leeds expected to revive transfer interest in Manchester United ace

“I think against an opponent like Crystal Palace you need to speed up the game to create something. That was not good enough.”

United fans will appreciate this honesty from Van de Beek, who looks to be showing good leadership by being demanding of those around him.

Still, it’s also not great to hear how clearly disappointed he is with those around him after just one game!

Red Devils fans will hope this was just a blip and the club can recover from this poor start before too long.

More Stories Donny van de Beek Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Musa Abdullahi Makuku says:
    September 20, 2020 at 8:39 am

    You Really Say Something,donny Van De Beek,that Is How A Player Support To Be

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.