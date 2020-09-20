Manchester United new-boy Donny van de Beek has hit out at the club’s players following his debut defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Netherlands international scored for United despite their surprise 3-1 home defeat to Palace, who certainly deserved the three points after a strong performance at Old Trafford.

This is far from good enough from Man Utd, however, and Van de Beek made his feelings known when he spoke after the game.

The summer signing from Ajax hit out at his team-mates for not living up to what they’d shown in training, and said they played too slowly against Palace.

Speaking to MUTV, as quoted by the Metro, the 23-year-old said: “That was not good enough today. Last week in training, it looked really good. There was lots of quality and we played fast but today we played too slowly.

“First match for the club, a day you want to win. It doesn’t matter how, you want to win and I’m really disappointed that we lost 3-1 at home, that’s really bad.

“I think against an opponent like Crystal Palace you need to speed up the game to create something. That was not good enough.”

United fans will appreciate this honesty from Van de Beek, who looks to be showing good leadership by being demanding of those around him.

Still, it’s also not great to hear how clearly disappointed he is with those around him after just one game!

Red Devils fans will hope this was just a blip and the club can recover from this poor start before too long.