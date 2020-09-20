Video: Alisson bails out Thiago on his debut by saving Jorginho’s penalty

A penalty is one of the easiest chances any team will get to put the ball in the back of the net, so it’s always puzzling when the taker does anything that reduces the odds of scoring.

Some players like to make it all about them so they’ll come up with a strange run up, but that will always backfire when you miss – as Jorginho found out here:

Pictures from RMC Sport

The penalty was given away on his debut by Thiago and it does look a tad soft, but he’ll be thankful to his goalkeeper for saving the spot kick and bailing him out.