Video: Andy Robertson destroys Jorginho with a fairly simple move

The last thing you want as a player is to be left on your butt as another player streaks past you, but this isn’t even a wonderful piece of skill from Andy Robertson.

Jorginho has always excelled in that very specific role in a Maurizio Sarri system, but he looks like he struggles in any kind of defensive situation.

That was proven in this clip as Robertson simply plays the ball past the Italian and runs onto it, but Jorginho is bamboozled to the point that he’s left in a total heap:

pic.twitter.com/kak2GLk1fC — unfortunate football moments that didnt go to plan (@unluckyfootie) September 20, 2020

Things didn’t get much better for Jorginho as he went on to miss a penalty, and it looks like Chelsea still have some way to go before they can be considered as title contenders.