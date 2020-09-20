Video: Big call from the ref as he sends Chelsea’s Christensen off vs Liverpool after VAR review

It’s another one of these calls where it’s obvious that a foul has been committed, but the referee has made a giant call to send Andreas Christensen off for Chelsea against Liverpool this afternoon.

There’s no doubt that Sadio Mane has him for pace, but the controversy here comes from the decision to send the Chelsea man off after VAR intervened:

Pictures from RMC Sport

The original angle does make it look harsh because Kepa is coming to sweep things up, but one of the side angles does look to be more incriminating.

It looks like Mane would’ve beaten Kepa to the ball and he has the chance to flick it past the keeper if he’s not dragged down, so it shows how hard the call is for the ref.

For this to be a red card he has to deem it to be a clear goalscoring opportunity, and this will probably come down to which team you support.

Liverpool fans will say Mane is getting there first and will knock it past Kepa, while Chelsea fans will argue the keeper was there to cover so a yellow card would suffice.

It actually looks like Mane would got something on the ball and Kepa would’ve wiped him out if Christensen doesn’t drag him to the ground, but this is going to be disputed after the game for sure.