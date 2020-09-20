Video: Carlton Athletic vs Ilkley Town interrupted as AN ALPACA invades the pitch

There’s nothing to liven up a game quite like an animal getting onto the pitch, and this is a wonderful example from Carlton Athletic vs Ilkley Town.

You know a game at this level isn’t going to gain attention unless something wild happens, so seeing an alpaca roam around the pitch certainly qualifies:

Alpaca on the pitch at Carlton Athletic v Ilkley Town pic.twitter.com/2cQFaxC3o1 — James Dart (@James_Dart) September 19, 2020

It’s fair to say there’s mixed reactions from the humans here as someone is caught on camera pondering “don’t they bite?” while those in the dugout look fairly bemused as it wanders over.

Despite that, there’s a player who does not look happy as the alpaca briefly makes a dart in his direction, and it’s one of the more surreal things you’ll see this season.