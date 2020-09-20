Video: Chelsea ace Davide Zappacosta scores brilliant solo goal for loan club Genoa

In the 34th minute of this afternoon’s Serie A opener against Crotone, David Zappacosta produced a moment of magic to extend Genoa’s lead to 3-1.

Zappacosta, who is on loan with Genoa for the season from Chelsea, picked up the ball about 10 yards ahead of the halfway line and charged forward.

The ace burst forward before cutting towards the middle of the pitch and drilled the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards out with a brilliant finish.

Zappacosta featured as a left wing-back as Genoa went on to win 4-1.

? SERIE A GOAL ?

Genoa – Crotone 3 – 1

D. Zappacosta ?? – 34' pic.twitter.com/lv6kDX7gxr — StiCazzi TV Calcio ?? (@TVStiCazzi) September 20, 2020

It's been a first half goal fest at the Luigi Ferraris! ? This brilliant individual effort from Davide Zappacosta is the clear pick of the bunch so far as Genoa lead 3-1 ? pic.twitter.com/2bT4UYw9nB — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 20, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports.

Zappacosta saw very little action last season due to a knee injury, the ace will be looking to enjoy the kind of campaign that can put him into contention for Italy’s Euros squad.