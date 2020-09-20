(Video) Clinical Son fires Spurs into lead with rocket strike

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min has doubled his tally for today’s game against Southampton after firing Jose Mourinho’s side into the lead on the south coast.
READ MORE: “Mourinho is ill” – These Tottenham fans are losing it over surprise half time substitution
Son’s goal came shortly after the half-time break and has put Spurs into a 2-1 lead after an abysmal first-half display.
The clinical South Korean broke free of Southampton’s back line and when faced one-on-one against Saints keeper Alex McCarthy smashed the ball into the corner of the net.
Son’s goal sees him on course for a hattrick as Mourinho breathes a sigh of relief.
"He never misses those!"
Heung-min Son is ruthless ?
Harry Kane provides another assist as Spurs hit Southampton either side of half-time! pic.twitter.com/G7DLLxl4wv
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 20, 2020
Pictures courtesy of BT Sport