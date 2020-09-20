Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gets his goal with a clinical finish to seal Juventus win over Sampdoria

Cristiano Ronaldo’s obsession with scoring goals means he doesn’t look happy unless he’s managed to get on the sheet.

You can see that with his goal tonight as it’s the clincher in a 3-0 victory, but he still looks delighted that he’s got his goal and it’s a great finish after some slick play:

You did wonder if Juventus might struggle initially with the change of manager this summer, but it looks like they’ll be as dominant as ever after an impressive start.