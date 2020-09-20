(Video) Danny Ings’ wonderful touch and inch-perfect strike puts Saints into lead against Spurs

Saints striker Danny Ings has opened his 2020-21 Premier League account with a superb goal against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The clinical striker has fired Southampton into the lead in today’s first Premier League match of the day just after the half hour mark with a superb effort which saw him perfectly control the ball before firing it into the corner of the net.

Ings’ effort piles the misery on Spurs who have so far yet again failed to impress. Although leading striker Harry Kane had a goal ruled out earlier in the half for an offside, there was no mistaking Ings’ effort.

1-0 to the Saints.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport