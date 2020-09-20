Menu

Video: Dejan Kulusevski gets the Andrea Pirlo era off to a fine start with a sweet finish on his Juventus debut

Sometimes you need to see some replays to appreciate how brilliant a goal is, and this is the perfect example.

It was always going to be interesting to see how Juventus started the season after Andrea Pirlo was installed as the new manager, and Dejan Kulusevski has given them the perfect start:

You only see how good it is in the replays as he picks his spot and bends it round a defender and into the net.

