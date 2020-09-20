Video: Heung-Min Son equalises for Spurs after wonderful Harry Kane pass

Right on the stroke of halftime, a masterstroke from Tanguy Ndombele sparked a counter-attacking opportunity that led to an equaliser for Spurs against Southampton.

Last summer’s marquee signing Ndombele showed a moment of magic as he used a silky roulette to turn away from a Southampton player, before playing the ball into Harry Kane on the left-wing.

Kane showed his teamwork by playing a wonderful first-time pass behind Southampton’s defensive line, Heung-Min Son used his blistering pace to get in behind the Saints’ defenders.

The South Korean controlled the ball and tucked the ball into the back of the net from a tight angle with a clinical finish to draw Jose Mourinho’s side level.

Take a look at Spurs’ equaliser below:

Heung-min Son with a special goal for Tottenham! Great finish, nice assist from Kane, but can we talk about the Tanguy Ndombele roulette to start the move?! ? pic.twitter.com/H32U2x63fd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 20, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

Spurs will be hoping to make things tick after a slow start to this afternoon’s clash and a disappointing performance in the defeat against Everton last week.