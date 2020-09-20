Ahead of Monday night’s game against Wolves, Man City boss, Pep Guardiola, reiterated his desire to stay in the job.

At his pre-match press conference, the Catalan was at pains to point out that he loves the job, but knows that he has to deserve it, putting the ball squarely in the court of the City hierarchy.

After finishing well behind Liverpool in last season’s Premier League, and meekly surrendering against Lyon in the Champions League, the pressure will be on Pep and his squad in 2020/21, but he’ll clearly jump at the chance of doing it all again next season and beyond.