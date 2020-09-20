(Video) Kane finally bags well-deserved goal in goal-line scramble as Saints caught napping

Tottenham Hotspurs’ leading man Harry Kane has finally got his goal today.

The English striker has been directly involved in all of Spurs’ five goals this afternoon against Southampton with four of them coming in the form of assists for strike partner Son Heung-min.

Kane finally bagged a goal of his own with 10-minutes left in this afternoon’s game in a match which saw Spurs struggle to get out of the traps in the first-half.

A thoroughly impressive comeback with all of the plaudits owed to Kane and Son.

