You already know that Chelsea will be making a big deal of the decision to send Andreas Christensen off before half time, and it looks like the game is over now.

The next goal was always going to be crucial, so Sadio Mane scoring a quick fire brace has pretty much put it to bed:

Pictures from RMC Sport

The first goal is a lovely move and there’s not much that anyone can do about it, but Kepa has shown yet again why Chelsea desperately need a new keeper with that mistake for the second.