(Video) Spurs’ strike force link-up superbly for hattrick hero Son’s third of the game against Southampton

Southampton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspurs’ strike force of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have linked-up superbly yet again in a move which saw the South Korean complete a well deserved hattrick.

Kane’s hold-up play was back to it’s best during a move which saw him perfectly play his South Korean strike partner in on goal.

Clinical Son took his chance to complete his hattrick in a game which sees Jose Mourinho Spurs’ on-course to take all three points from today’s game against Southampton.

Sonny doesn’t miss these.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport and RMC Sport

