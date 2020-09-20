(Video) Spurs’ strike force link-up superbly for hattrick hero Son’s third of the game against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspurs’ strike force of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have linked-up superbly yet again in a move which saw the South Korean complete a well deserved hattrick.
Kane’s hold-up play was back to it’s best during a move which saw him perfectly play his South Korean strike partner in on goal.
Clinical Son took his chance to complete his hattrick in a game which sees Jose Mourinho Spurs’ on-course to take all three points from today’s game against Southampton.
Sonny doesn’t miss these.
A hat-trick of assists for Harry Kane ?
A hat-trick of goals for Heung-min Son ??
Clinical from Tottenham! pic.twitter.com/PiUa6HzPR0
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 20, 2020
Pictures courtesy of BT Sport and RMC Sport