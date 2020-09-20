Video: Timo Werner misses glorious chance for Chelsea vs Liverpool

In the 37th minute of Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Liverpool, the Blues had a wonderful opportunity when Timo Werner faced up in front of a gaping net.

International teammate and fellow new addition Kai Havertz charged down the right-wing before slotting the ball across the middle of the pitch.

With Werner well away from any of Liverpool’s defenders, the forward sent the ball well wide of the post with a terrible shot attempt.

Timo Werner woke up today feeling deadly ?? pic.twitter.com/EIHCbSji8N — Der Kaiser™? (@DerKaiserBM) September 20, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Andy Robertson destroys Jorginho with a fairly simple move Exclusive: Mark Halsey agrees with red card for Chelsea’s Christensen after ‘rugby tackle’ challenge on Sadio Mane Video: Sadio Mane punishes ten-man Chelsea with a quickfire double

Thankfully for Werner’s sake, this didn’t really go down as a particularly game-changing moment as the offside flag was soon raised after the missed opportunity.