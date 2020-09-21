Agreement reached: Arsenal arrange deal to appoint key backroom staff member

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Arsenal have now struck an agreement to appoint Bruno Mazziotti as a member of their medical team.

The Brazilian is finalising his exit from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal have been working on this backroom appointment since June.

The Athletic report that Mazziotti arrives following the departure of physiotherapy chief Chris Morgan to rivals Liverpool, with the Brazilian set to work closely with medical head honcho Gary O’Driscoll.

Mazziotti’s exact job title is yet to be revealed, but the 42-year-old will work as part of the medical team.

It’s added that Mazziotti actually has a ‘close relationship’ with Gunners chief Edu, as the pair have worked together at Corinthians and for the Brazilian national team.

Arsenal certainly need a new senior figure in this department, with Mikel Arteta’s side still struggling to keep their best players fit consistently.

Ongoing injury troubles over the last few years have ultimately led to the building of a squad that has far too many options in areas like defence, but it’s been a case of quantity over quality unfortunately.