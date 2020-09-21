Alex Telles to Man United latest: Brazilian to push for move and potential earnings reported

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer to landing their second signing of the transfer window after it has been reported by The Guardian that the highly-rated Brazilian will look to push for a move to Old Trafford this week in a move which could see him earn £75,000-per week.

Telles, 27, joined FC Porto from Galatasaray in 2016 in a transfer which cost the Portuguese champions just £5.85m as per TransferMarkt. The attacking full-back has since gone onto boast some highly-impressive offensive stats after being directly involved in 82 goals from 193 appearances in all competitions.

Portuguese outlet A Bola reported last week that Telles had emerged as a target for United after they missed out on fellow left-back Sergio Reguilon who opted to join Spurs from Real Madrid.

The latest in this rapidly developing story comes from The Guardian who claim that the talented Brazilian will push for a move to United this week and claim he will earn £75,000-per week playing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The report also claims that despite Telles having a minimum release clause of £36.7m, the Reds are trying to renegotiate that figure down to around £23m due to the South American having less than a year left on his current deal.

Should Telles make the switch to United, he will become the Reds’ second signing of the window after Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek’s £39m arrival from Ajax earlier this summer was confirmed, as per Sky Sports.