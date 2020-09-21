Menu

Arsenal and Chelsea in talks over SHOCK swap deal transfer

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal and Chelsea could reportedly be about to do some business together, though it’s not precisely clear yet what that will be.

See below as the reliable Gregory Ioannidis claims the two London rivals are exploring the possibility of a deal, suggesting some initial talks have taken place.

MORE: Ex-Gunner fires warning to Mikel Arteta despite Arsenal win over West Ham

He does not actually stress that this will be to do with player transfers, but some other sources have since followed up by claiming it could be a swap deal…

It remains to be seen how this will develop, but it seems like one to keep an eye on for fans of both clubs.

Chelsea certainly look in need of more strengthening, particularly in defence, after a disappointing showing in their 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

Arsenal are also far from the finished article despite a good start to the campaign and a solid transfer window under Mikel Arteta.

More Stories / Chelsea FC
Chelsea legend names the player Frank Lampard needs back to help under-performing duo
Atletico Madrid star has deal in place to seal loan transfer back to former club
Klopp hails Thiago Alcantara’s ‘natural’ display in debut for Liverpool vs Chelsea

These two sides have done plenty of business in recent times, with the likes of Petr Cech, David Luiz and Willian recently moving from Chelsea to Arsenal.

Could more similar moves be about to take place? Keep your eyes peeled…

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Atid says:
    September 21, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    My money is on Kante for guendozi

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.