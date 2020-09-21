Menu

“Can single handedly win a game on his own” – Loads of Arsenal fans call for signing of PL star after superb performance

Arsenal fans are almost all tweeting obsessively about Wilfried Zaha today as it seems they’ve been wowed by his performance against Manchester United.

Zaha was superb for Palace as they earned a surprise 3-1 win at Old Trafford, and it’s fair to say many Gooners feel he could be an upgrade on some of their current attacking players.

MORE: Arsenal’s latest signing “all wrapped up”, he could feature against Leicester on Wednesday

The Ivory Coast international certainly looks a player who should be at a big six club, even if he flopped at Man Utd earlier in his career.

That move perhaps came too soon for him, but Zaha now looks hugely impressive and like he’s taken his game to another level at Palace.

Can the Eagles hold on to him? It remains to be seen if he’ll be on the move before the end of the transfer window, but it seems he’d be very warmly welcomed at Arsenal.

It’s easy to see how the 27-year-old could be a major upgrade on the likes of Nicolas Pepe, who’s been slow to settle since his move to the Emirates Stadium, or Alexandre Lacazette, who has long been frustratingly inconsistent up front for Arsenal.

Here’s what fans are saying about a possible Zaha transfer this morning…

