Arsenal fans are almost all tweeting obsessively about Wilfried Zaha today as it seems they’ve been wowed by his performance against Manchester United.

Zaha was superb for Palace as they earned a surprise 3-1 win at Old Trafford, and it’s fair to say many Gooners feel he could be an upgrade on some of their current attacking players.

The Ivory Coast international certainly looks a player who should be at a big six club, even if he flopped at Man Utd earlier in his career.

That move perhaps came too soon for him, but Zaha now looks hugely impressive and like he’s taken his game to another level at Palace.

Can the Eagles hold on to him? It remains to be seen if he’ll be on the move before the end of the transfer window, but it seems he’d be very warmly welcomed at Arsenal.

It’s easy to see how the 27-year-old could be a major upgrade on the likes of Nicolas Pepe, who’s been slow to settle since his move to the Emirates Stadium, or Alexandre Lacazette, who has long been frustratingly inconsistent up front for Arsenal.

Here’s what fans are saying about a possible Zaha transfer this morning…

Probably one attribute beyond numbers Zaha has that I don't think anyone really has in our squad is Wilfried takes initiative and really looks to impose himself on games. He can single handedly win a game on his own. Come to Arsenal @wilfriedzaha — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) September 21, 2020

Zaha as CF is the best thing I have seen this season. Can offer him Laca's role. Zaha is much faster, dribbles better, can keep the ball too. And unlike Laca will make runs for long/through balls. It terms of goal contribution idk what we should be actually expecting#Arsenal pic.twitter.com/fjvmNBVZhD — GerviNooo (@Gunnerised) September 21, 2020

May seem simple but this is the type of arrogance every top player should have. If he stays at Palace, he'll be an invaluable leader for them. I haven't seen any concrete links to Arsenal for Zaha in ages but if it ever happens, I think I'd play him as a CF. https://t.co/PiYQyzyXJr — C ?? (@AFC_Carys) September 21, 2020

Auoar, Partey & Zaha….. please please please @Arsenal ?? — Dei (@TheBoyDei) September 21, 2020

Red and White suits you well #Zaha ?. come home pic.twitter.com/ABEOrGJHUr — Arsenal India ?? (@ArsenalIndians) September 21, 2020

Aouar, Partey and Zaha are needed anyone who thinks not is blind ? #Arsenal — #WeAreARSENAL (@ArsenalFANZ0NE) September 19, 2020

Wilfred Zaha. (@Arsenal sign him up ??) — Xavier (@AFCXDC) September 20, 2020