Ex-Gunner fires warning to Mikel Arteta despite Arsenal win over West Ham

Former Arsenal midfielder Alan Hudson has fired a warning to his old club despite their win over West Ham at the weekend.

The Gunners scored late on to snatch a 2-1 victory, though they were far from at their best for much of the game, in contrast to a much more impressive performance in their opening Premier League game against Fulham.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring before the Hammers levelled, and it was down to super sub Eddie Nketiah to tap in late on to give the home side the three points.

Mikel Arteta may well be pleased to see Arsenal grinding out a result when they weren’t at their best, but Hudson has warned that this result may paper over some cracks at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, the former England international, who spent two years at Arsenal between 1976 and 1978, said that this current side looks to be lacking creativity, and that could be a worry over the course of the season.

“Arsenal were very, very lucky only because West Ham don’t have a Harry Kane or Sadio Mane in front of goal,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“All this win does is put Arteta in a false sense of security, papering over the cracks, because take their captain out of their team and they are second rate.

“They looked lethargic and out of ideas from word ‘go’ and that is because they are lacking a player in midfield, like David Silva or Luka Modric, who can get others playing.

“Every team needs a playmaker and Arsenal are very, very short in that department. They have a long season ahead.”

Hudson added that Arsenal may want to work on tying Lacazette down or he’d easily find himself another big move.

“He (Lacazette) is a player I like,” Hudson said. “He has a terrific understanding with his captain. If I was Lacazette I would not worry, simply carry on playing but let the manager know “it’s either contract time or I’m off,” and he’ll get a club in a heartbeat.”