Menu

Arsenal’s latest signing is “all wrapped up”, he could feature against Leicester on Wednesday

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly wrapped up the signing of goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson from French club Dijon.

According to reliable Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings, Runarsson had his medical at the Emirates Stadium last week and his move is now all but done.

MORE: Arsenal star on brink of transfer to Champions League giants

There’s not been anything official on Runarsson yet, but Collings claims he could even be in line to be involved against Leicester City in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup game…

The Iceland international looks like he could be a reliable backup ‘keeper for Arsenal, who recently lost Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

With Martinez filling in so well for Bernd Leno during his time out injured last season, it’s vital for Arsenal to ensure they have someone else who can do that job if needed.

More Stories / Latest News
Cesc Fabregas claims Liverpool star is “best player in the League”
Liverpool wonderkid earns first-team role after impressing in pre-season
Liverpool kept close tabs on forward admired by Man United & Arsenal before signing Diogo Jota

Runarsson seems like a strong candidate, and it looks like Gooners won’t have to wait much longer before this deal is confirmed.

Arsenal beat West Ham over the weekend to continue their strong start to the season, and Runarsson could be another smart summer signing following deals for Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.

More Stories Runar Alex Runarsson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.