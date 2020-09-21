Arsenal’s latest signing is “all wrapped up”, he could feature against Leicester on Wednesday

Arsenal have reportedly wrapped up the signing of goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson from French club Dijon.

According to reliable Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings, Runarsson had his medical at the Emirates Stadium last week and his move is now all but done.

There’s not been anything official on Runarsson yet, but Collings claims he could even be in line to be involved against Leicester City in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup game…

#afc As reported by others, Runarsson arrived at Arsenal back end of last week for medical. The deal is now all wrapped up. Understand there is an outside chance he could feature against Leicester City on Wednesday. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) September 21, 2020

The Iceland international looks like he could be a reliable backup ‘keeper for Arsenal, who recently lost Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

With Martinez filling in so well for Bernd Leno during his time out injured last season, it’s vital for Arsenal to ensure they have someone else who can do that job if needed.

Runarsson seems like a strong candidate, and it looks like Gooners won’t have to wait much longer before this deal is confirmed.

Arsenal beat West Ham over the weekend to continue their strong start to the season, and Runarsson could be another smart summer signing following deals for Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.