According to Marca via Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are unwilling to sell talent Konrad de la Fuente after offers from German powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, as well as Girona.

It’s added that Dutch sides have also expressed an interest in the 19-year-old, but Barcelona will only consider bids for the ace that suit them and the player.

The winger has become the first American to feature for the Catalan outfit after appearing during pre-season, with Ronald Koeman subsequently making the talent a part of the first-team.

Marca report that Koeman has been so impressed that the United States youth international will now be a member of the first-team indefinitely, with the side’s mass clear-out sparking an opportunity for the ace to make a splash when La Liga returns for Barcelona at the end of the week.

Koeman actually heaped special praise on the left-winger following one of the friendlies. De La Fuente scored six goals and chipped in with an assist in 11 appearances for Barcelona’s B side as well as their UEFA Youth League outfit last season.

Barcelona clearly see promise in the attacker if they’re willing to make De La Fuente a bonafide member of the first-team now.

Involving the ace at senior level is the best thing the Catalan outfit can do in order to prevent the starlet from considering an exit in the future.