Medical scheduled, announcement close: Barcelona star closing in on transfer away, two more could follow

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is reportedly set to travel for a medical at Inter Milan ahead of completing his transfer from the Nou Camp to the San Siro.

The Chile international has long been one of the finest midfield players in Europe after a great career at Juventus and Bayern Munich, though he never quite got to his best form during his two years at Barcelona.

It is therefore unsurprising to see that he looks to be closing in on an exit as Marca claim his move to Inter could be announced soon.

The report suggests Vidal now only needs to complete a few formalities before his move to the Serie A giants is made official, and he could be a decent short-term addition to Antonio Conte’s side.

Vidal and Conte worked well together at Juventus a few years ago, so this might be the ideal move for the 33-year-old midfielder to try and revive his career.

Inter have put a strong squad together under Conte and perhaps look like the most likely challengers to Juve in the title race this season.

Marca add that Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti also look likely to be axed by new Barca boss Ronald Koeman before the October 5 transfer deadline.