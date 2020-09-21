According to Sky Sports News, Crystal Palace have tabled an offer worth a total of up to £25m for promising Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

Sky Sports News report that an initial fee of £19m is being offered up, with the deal also including a potential £6m in add-ons, as well as a buy-back option of £37m.

It’s added that Jurgen Klopp is now ready to sanction the centre-forward’s sale with the Premier League champions needing to cover the cash spent on Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

The MailOnline reported earlier that the South London outfit are in pole position to recruit the 21-year-old after other interest from Sheffield United.

Crystal Palace have made a formal bid of £19m, plus £6m in add-ons, for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster. The offer includes the option for Liverpool to have first refusal, and buy the player back for £37m in the future. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 21, 2020

Brewster only featured for Liverpool in domestic cup competitions last season so was subsequently loaned out to Swansea in January.

The former Chelsea academy talent flourished in Wales with the ace bagging 11 goals in 22 appearances for the Swans in England’s second-tier.

That form has clearly caught the eye of Premier League club in this transfer window, Brewster would be a fine option for the Eagles, who have a quality starting striker in Jordan Ayew right now.

Brewster would also have the chance to link-up with star attacker Wilfried Zaha and dangerous winger Andros Townsend at Selhurst Park.