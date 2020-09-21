Chelsea star could be heading for the exit despite key role in major transfers

Antonio Rudiger’s future at Chelsea reportedly looks in some doubt after he was left out of Frank Lampard’s squad to take on Liverpool yesterday.

The Blues were beaten 2-0 at home by Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it’s slightly surprising that Rudiger wasn’t at all involved, even as part of the substitutes bench.

According to the Daily Mail, this seems to put Rudiger’s Chelsea future in doubt ahead of the October 5 transfer deadline.

The Germany international has not been the most reliable performer for Chelsea, who have their issues in defence, so it might be worth making a change in that department.

Still, many Chelsea fans will no doubt be a bit gutted to see Rudiger sent packing after his key role in helping the club sign both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz this summer.

The Mail note that he was an important factor for CFC as he worked to persuade his fellow countrymen to make the move to Stamford Bridge for this season.

That said, football is a ruthless business and Chelsea will surely now prioritise improving their defence, which was a real weak link in their squad last term.