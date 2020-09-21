According to the Mirror, former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has told ESPN that Kepa Arrizabalaga actually needs therapy after continued woeful performances for the Blues.

This comes as the Mirror report that the west London outfit are close to recruiting another goalkeeper in Edouard Mendy, who is expected to arrive imminently from Rennes in a £22m deal.

Lampard didn’t shy away from the ‘clear mistake’ that the Spaniard made in the defeat to Liverpool, Kepa’s reckless decision to play a pass out from the back was latched onto by Sadio Mane.

Leboeuf believes that the man who Chelsea made the world’s most expensive goalkeeper in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £71.6m, as per the Guardian, has his ‘head on another planet.’

The Frenchman, who spent five years with the Blues, didn’t hold back there as he added that the 25-year-old needs to ‘see a shrink’ to get himself in order.

Here’s what the former France international had to say on the Kepa situation:

“He cannot play, his head is on another planet. He doesn’t feel football, he doesn’t even live football, he’s just wondering if he is still a goalkeeper. He shouldn’t play, he should see a shrink.”

“It’s maybe the first mistake from Frank to keep putting Kepa in goal. The guy has lost his confidence completely.”

“It reminds me of Fernando Torres. But when you’re a striker, you miss a chance and they give him another game. But with a keeper you make a mistake and you concede a goal.”

“Comparing to Kepa, Mendy is much better than that and has had a very good season at Rennes and much better than Kepa.”

“For that money, Mendy is a very good keeper, he’s much taller, very agile and better at Kepa at the moment.”

Fortunately, Lampard has already confirmed that veteran stopper Willy Caballero will start between the sticks for the Blues in the Carabao Cup clash against Barnsley, taking Kepa out of the firing line.

Leboeuf was not in wrong in the fact that Kepa looks completely shot of confidence right now, the Spain international has made costly errors on a regular basis over the last year.

Chelsea’s defence is already shaky enough without a error-prone stopper to add into the mix, the Blues need to move on from Kepa indefinitely and as soon as possible.