Deal agreed: Chelsea finally agree transfer for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea have reportedly finally agreed a deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who looks set to be officially announced as the Blues’ latest signing soon, according to BBC Sport.

Chelsea look set to continue to splash the cash after a stunning £200m summer transfer raid. The Blues have already signed Kai Havertz (£72m), Timo Werner (£47.7m), Ben Chilwell (£45.18m), Hakim Ziyech (£36m) Malang Sarr (free) and Thiago Silva (free) with the Mendy set to become the squad’s latest addition.

Mendy, 28, joined Rennes in the summer of 2019 from domestic rivals Reims in a transfer costing just £3.6m as per TransferMarkt. and has since gone onto make 34 appearances in all competitions and rack up 13 clean sheets.

Chelsea’s apparent eagerness to land a new keeper after record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga arrived at Stamford Bridge in a stunning £72m move just two-years ago (TransferMarkt).

Kepa has suffered an abysmal time in London after it was well documented that he had one of the worst save percentage stats across all of England’s top-flight at just 53.5% and conceded a goal every 63-minutes.

The BBC’s report does not state a finalised fee but with an official announcement expected soon, the transfer’s full details should be revealed soon.