Deal done: Arsenal complete signing of Alex Runar Runarsson in £1m deal

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Alex Runar Runarsson from French side Dijon on a four-year contract, the Evening Standard report that the deal is worth just over £1m.

The Gunners add that Iceland international will sport the No.13 shirt, a common number for backup goalkeepers.

Arsenal needed to recruit a new backup to Bernd Leno following the £20m sale of long-serving ace Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa earlier this week.

It was reported earlier today that Runarsson could actually make his debut for the Gunners in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie against top four rivals Leicester City.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Alex Runarsson ? ? @runaralex — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 21, 2020

The 25-year-old was Dijon’s second-choice last season but held the No.1 spot in his debut campaign with the club in 2018/19.

Runarsson has kept just seven clean sheets in 45 outings for the Ligue 1 outfit, but the ace has international experience having won five caps for Iceland to date.

Runarsson could settle in very quickly considering that he’s reuniting with former coach Inaki Cana Pavon, who worked with the ace at FC Nordsjaelland.

This is a relatively low-cost move from Mikel Arteta’s side and the reported fee resembles a massive difference on the fee that was received from Martinez, which is good news for the cash-strapped side.