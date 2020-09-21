Barcelona have officially announced that right-back Moussa Wague has joined Greek outfit PAOK on a season-long loan deal.

As per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, PAOK will also hold the option to sign the 21-year-old permanently as part of the deal, the ace completed his medical ahead of a move earlier today.

Wague has only made six first-team appearances for the Catalan outfit, an exit seemed likely after Ronald Koeman decided against including the talent in the squad for any of the pre-season friendlies.

LATEST NEWS | Agreement with PAOK FC for the loan of @Moussa_WagueOff — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 21, 2020

Wague showed promise during a loan spell with Nice in the second-half of last season, with the Senegal international impressing in five outings, contributing two assists.

With Mundo Deportivo also reporting that Nelson Semedo is close to being sold to Wolves, Barcelona are left with just one senior right-back option in Sergi Roberto.

Academy graduate Roberto was actually behind Semedo in the pecking order last season, this move certainly represents a risk for the Blaugrana, as they’ll be left in a serious pickle if the Spain international is injured.

Perhaps Koeman has arranged for one of Barcelona’s other first-team players to become a backup option at right-back ahead of the new season?