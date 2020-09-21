He hasn’t been one to hold back his opinions and it’s that which probably makes him such a good pundit, and now the Manchester United board have found themselves on the end of Gary Neville’s acid-tongued diatribe.

His former club have often been the focus of Neville’s ire, but his points remain salient.

After finishing last season so well, new signings were needed to help push the Red Devils on to hopefully improve both in terms of league position and in Europe.

However, only Donny van de Beek has been secured, and with only two weeks left of the summer transfer window, it doesn’t give Ed Woodward long to be able to bring in any other targets.

“You see Liverpool getting a player for £40m, £25m, you see other clubs do it, Werner is quite cheap compared to some of the prices of players you see in the market and United always seem to have to pay top dollar and the people at the club will not like that, almost as though they are easy pickings,” Neville said on Sky’s The Gary Neville Podcast, cited by Sky Sports.

“The problem is, they have to find a way to get deals done and they can’t get deals done efficiently. And it is negligence not to get the squad in place, they have had six months since March when lockdown was on being able to deliberate, do zoom calls, connect with agents, move things into place.

“There is no excuse really for not getting your transfers done before the start of the season. They need four or five players, so to only get one done… I know Liverpool have only got theirs done in the last couple of days, but there is a feeling they are in control.”

If United are unable to get any other long or short-term targets through the door, it’s entirely possible they’ll have another underwhelming season.

After seven years without a Premier League title, post Sir Alex, surely the powers that be need to be doing everything they can to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

By not doing so, how this ends is completely predictable and makes Gary Neville spot on again with his analysis.