Liverpool kept close tabs on forward admired by Man United & Arsenal before signing Diogo Jota

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have reportedly kept close tabs on Jonathan David in recent times before deciding to focus their attention on signing Diogo Jota.

Jota has just joined the Reds from Wolves, but it seems exciting young Canadian attacker David had also been looked at by the club while he was at Gent, according to The Athletic.

MORE: Sadio Mane becomes just third Liverpool player to do this after match-winning heroics at Chelsea

We imagine this won’t be the last we hear about David, who has joined Lille and who was previously also linked with Manchester United and Arsenal by HLN.

The 20-year-old looks at outstanding prospect and will now show what he can do in Ligue 1 after scoring 18 goals in 27 games in the Belgian top division last season.

Liverpool could have done with David as another option up front, though they’ll surely be happy with the arrival of Jota, who is proven in the Premier League after shining at Wolves.

David could also have done a job for Man Utd, who have had a difficult summer so far by failing to do enough to improve their attacking options.

Arsenal are reasonably well stocked up top, but David might be one to keep an eye on as a long-term replacement for ageing duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

