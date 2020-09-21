According to the Athletic (subscription required), Georginio Wijnaldum will leave Liverpool on a free next summer, unless the central midfielder has an unlikely ‘change of heart’ regarding a new contract.

The Dutchman was signed in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £25m, as per BBC Sport. Wijnaldum has been a fine player for the Reds, with the ace set to leave after his fifth year with the club.

Wijnaldum has been a favourite for Jurgen Klopp and the midfielder’s future clearly isn’t changing anything, with the energetic ace playing the full 90 minutes in both of Liverpool’s league games so far.

Whilst he’ll be a massive loss to the dressing room, the Reds should be able to cope on the pitch as they’ve recruited another central midfielder in Thiago Alcantara this summer.

Wijnaldum’s departure will undoubtedly lead to more minutes for the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in particular.

The Dutchman has made 189 appearances for the Anfield outfit, scoring 19 times and providing 16 assists. Wijnaldum has already cemented his legend with the fine display against Barcelona as Liverpool upset the odds on the way to winning their sixth Champions League title in 18/19.

It will be interesting to see whether Wijnaldum’s decision will lead to the all-around midfielder being phased out of the starting eleven later, whilst it doesn’t seem the case at this moment in time.

The ace, also known as Gini, has been a favourite with teammates and the supporters because of his infectious positive personality and hardworking character.