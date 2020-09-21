Klopp hails Thiago Alcantara’s ‘natural’ display in debut for Liverpool vs Chelsea

Thiago Alcantara made his debut for Liverpool when he entered for the second-half of yesterday’s clash against Chelsea after club captain Jordan Henderson came in at halftime with a knock.

Liverpool made Chelsea pay for Andreas Christensen’s recklessness which resulted in a red card as Sadio Mane fired the reigning champions to a comfortable 2-0 win.

Klopp expressed in the post-match press conference that the playmaker was the ‘perfect’ player to introduce to the pitch in that situation, adding that everything the ace did was ‘natural.’

Even though Thiago featured for just one half, the Spaniard still managed to break a Premier League record with his passing display.

Klopp added some more comments on the 29-year-old later on, stating that Thiago’s ability to break down defences was just one of the reasons that the Spain international was signed.

Klopp reiterated that the playmaking role that Thiago was deployed in is something that ‘suits’ the Barcelona academy graduate.