There are still two weeks left of the summer transfer window, but Manchester United’s long-term pursuit of Jadon Sancho looks to finally be over.

The sticking point to getting a deal over the line has seemingly been Borussia Dortmund’s insistence that the Red Devils pay the full asking price of £108m, a figure beyond the Old Trafford outfit.

Now, a statement from the German club’s director, Sebastian Kehl, seems to have all but put paid to a move to the Premier League outfit, at least for the time being.

“Jadon has trained well and professionally,” he said to Ruhr Nachrichten and cited by Goal.com. “He is happy to play football.

“Yes, someday he might leave for a new challenge but right now he is happy at Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Dortmund is happy to have him.

“He is here – and he will stay here. It was an important statement from the club because we have a certain responsibility. Without Jadon, this team is worse.”

After such a long-winded, and what is destined to be an ultimately unsuccessful pursuit, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now left in the unfortunate position of only having two weeks left of the window to bring any other players in.

Given that any potential selling clubs will understand how desperate the Red Devils will be to strengthen, United will already be in a weaker position in terms of negotiations.